Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

