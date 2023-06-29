Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 585 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

