MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.