Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.20.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $370.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

