Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.