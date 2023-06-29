AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

