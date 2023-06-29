Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.0% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

