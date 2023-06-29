Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

