Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

