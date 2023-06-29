Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 121.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.