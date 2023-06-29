Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 102,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

