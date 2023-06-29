Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

