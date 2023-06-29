Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.1 %

ODFL opened at $370.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

