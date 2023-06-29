Head to Head Contrast: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bosideng International and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 6.55% 14.44% 5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bosideng International and Under Armour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.55 Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.54 $386.77 million $0.86 8.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Under Armour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.4% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bosideng International and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Under Armour 0 12 8 0 2.40

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Summary

Under Armour beats Bosideng International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

