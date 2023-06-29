Reviewing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.22% -35.62% -22.96% NioCorp Developments N/A -44.86% -21.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and NioCorp Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.35 -$11.53 million ($0.21) -0.82 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A $1.79 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NioCorp Developments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital.

3.2% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Captor Capital and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.00%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

(Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.