IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.94 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

