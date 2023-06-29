Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CC opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

