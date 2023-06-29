Analyzing CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMDF) & Its Peers

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Free Report) is one of 261 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CIMB Group Holdings Berhad to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A 2.67 CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors $3.08 billion $848.66 million 287.32

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIMB Group Holdings Berhad. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

11.9% of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A N/A CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors 38.37% 9.37% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMB Group Holdings Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Competitors 1025 2818 2806 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 340.38%. Given CIMB Group Holdings Berhad’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad rivals beat CIMB Group Holdings Berhad on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking credit facilities, trade financing, cash management, remittance and foreign exchange, and general deposit products, as well as an online business banking platform to small and medium-scale enterprises, and mid-sized corporations. The Wholesale Banking segment offers client coverage marketing and delivering solutions; financial advisory services on issuance of equity and equity-linked products, debt restructuring, initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and general corporate advisory; conventional and Islamic funding solutions covering trade, working capital line, capital expenditure, leveraging, merger and acquisition, leveraged, and project financing products; and holistic funding solutions, including cash management, trade finance, foreign exchange, custody and corporate loans, derivatives, structured products, and debt capital. This segment also engages in the treasury activities and services comprising foreign exchange, money market, derivatives, and capital market trading instruments; transaction banking and broking services; and wealth management solutions, as well as investment, securities financing, and trust services. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

