IFP Advisors Inc Sells 130,479 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

