Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

