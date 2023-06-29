Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

