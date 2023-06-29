Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

TRN opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

