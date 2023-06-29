Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

