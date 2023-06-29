First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

