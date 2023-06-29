Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,535 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 267.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRO stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.48%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.