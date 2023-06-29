First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

