Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.