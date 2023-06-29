Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,015 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.80.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

