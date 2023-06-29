First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after purchasing an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

JNPR opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

