First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $206.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

