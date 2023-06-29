First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

