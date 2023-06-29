IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

