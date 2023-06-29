First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.89 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $204.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

About American Tower



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

