Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

