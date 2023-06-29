D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.37 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.