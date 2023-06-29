First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $937.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $923.68 and a 200 day moving average of $863.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $624.85 and a one year high of $964.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

