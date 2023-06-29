First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,190 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

ABG opened at $240.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

