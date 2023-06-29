First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,637 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

