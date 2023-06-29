First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $468.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

