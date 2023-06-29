First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

