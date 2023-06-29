First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,117,460,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

