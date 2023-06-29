First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.81 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $510.15 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.32 and its 200-day moving average is $551.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

