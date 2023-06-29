Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 570,359 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

