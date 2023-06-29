Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Snap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

SNAP stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

