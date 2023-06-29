Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Stock Down 4.3 %

RBLX opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,919.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.