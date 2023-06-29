State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.41 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,937 shares of company stock worth $8,707,980. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.