State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $382.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $382.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.