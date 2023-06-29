Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $52,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

FEZ opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

