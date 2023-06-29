Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,565 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 602,566 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

