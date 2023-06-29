Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

